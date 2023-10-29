Atlanta coach Arthur Smith insists benching Ridder for Heinicke for safety, not performance

By TERESA M. WALKER The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) is hit by Tennessee Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atlanta coach Arthur Smith was asked several different ways, and his answer Sunday on changing quarterbacks at halftime came down to protecting Desmond Ridder after the starter was evaluated for a concussion. Not Ridder’s performance no matter how ugly as it was. Ridder was sacked five times and stripped of the ball once. The second-year quarterback out of Cincinnati also threw for only 71 yards before watching Taylor Heinicke try to rally the Falcons in a 28-23 loss to Tennessee. Smith was asked about Ridder’s status as the starter in a variety of ways. Smith said they remain confident in Ridder.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.