Atlanta coach Arthur Smith insists benching Ridder for Heinicke for safety, not performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atlanta coach Arthur Smith was asked several different ways, and his answer Sunday on changing quarterbacks at halftime came down to protecting Desmond Ridder after the starter was evaluated for a concussion. Not Ridder’s performance no matter how ugly as it was. Ridder was sacked five times and stripped of the ball once. The second-year quarterback out of Cincinnati also threw for only 71 yards before watching Taylor Heinicke try to rally the Falcons in a 28-23 loss to Tennessee. Smith was asked about Ridder’s status as the starter in a variety of ways. Smith said they remain confident in Ridder.

