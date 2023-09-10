Atlanta Braves retire Andruw Jones’ No. 25 jersey. Cooperstown next for smooth center fielder?

ATLANTA (AP) — Andruw Jones, who won 10 Gold Gloves in a career that began with 12 seasons in Atlanta, became the 11th Braves player or manager to have his number retired. The honor could add momentum to his candidacy for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Jones’ number 25 was retired before the Braves’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jones received the fourth-most votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in the 2023 Hall of Fame election, getting picked on 58.1% of the ballots. It was a notable jump from 2022, when he was eighth with 41.4%. Among Braves to have their number retired, Dale Murphy, Tom Glavine and Chipper Jones attended the ceremony.

