Atlanta Braves fill 3 openings on their coaching staff.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have filled three openings on their coaching staff by promoting Matt Tuiasosopo and Tom Goodwin from the minor leagues and hiring Erick Abreu. After three seasons managing at Triple-A Gwinnett, Tuiasosopo replaces Ron Washington as the Braves third-base coach. Former roving instructor Goodwin takes over as first-base coach from Eric Young. Washington was hired as Los Angeles Angels manager, and Young departed as well to join his coaching staff with the AL club. Abreu takes over as Atlanta’s bullpen coach after working in the Astros organization. He replaces Drew French, who left to become Baltimore’s pitching coach.

