Atlanta and Washington give the Southeast Division a 1-2 punch at the top of the NBA draft

The Southeast Division controlled the top two selections in the NBA draft, with Atlanta and Washington picking 1-2. The Hawks took French teen Zaccharie Risacher. The Wizards selected French 7-footer Alex Sarr. The Hawks and Wizards may have been in close proximity in the draft, but on the court, the teams are in very different positions entering this offseason. The Hawks were in the play-in round last season. Washington lost a franchise-record 67 games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.