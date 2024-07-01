Atkinson confident Cavs can take the next step. Team optimistic Mitchell will sign an extension

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Kenny Atkinson conducted his own coaching search. Before the Cleveland Cavaliers hired the former Golden State assistant last week, Atkinson said he had thoroughly researched the team. He was impressed by its young talent, culture and potential. So when the Cavs approached him, the 57-year-old Atkinson told them he was their man. Atkinson’s reputation developing young players made a major impression on the Cavs, who fired J.B. Bickerstaff in May despite a second straight playoff appearance. Atkinson will inherit a roster led by All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs are optimistic that Mitchell will sign a multiyear extension this summer. Atkinson and other members of the organization met with Mitchell over the weekend in Los Angeles.

