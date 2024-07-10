Atkins scores 26 for the Mystics, who overcome Caitlin Clark’s 29 points to beat the Fever 89-84

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 26 points, including a key basket in the final minute, and the Washington Mystics held off the Indiana Fever 89-84 on Wednesday to spoil Caitlin Clark’s 29-point performance. Washington led 76-55 after three quarters before Indiana rallied behind 15 fourth-quarter points from Clark. After Clark capped a 14-0 run with a free throw with 1:05 left, Atkins answered with an off-balance shot in the lane. Clark made two more free throws and a jump ball was called with 20.3 seconds left. Indiana forward Aliyah Boston tapped it back, but Atkins grabbed it and fell to the ground before a timeout was called with 16.9. Julie Vanloo secured an inbounds pass and made two free throws with 16.2 left for a five-point lead to secure it.

