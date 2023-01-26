Athletics trade LHP Cole Irvin to Orioles for minor leaguer

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have acquired left-hander Cole Irvin from the Oakland Athletics along with minor league right-hander Kyle Virbitsky for minor league infielder Darell Hernaiz. Oakland had dealt catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves this offseason after last year’s trade-heavy winter sending away several stars: Matt Olson to Atlanta, Matt Chapman to Toronto and Chris Bassitt to the Mets. The 28-year-old Irvin went 9-13 with a career-best 3.98 ERA over 30 starts for the last-place A’s, who lost 102 games in manager Mark Kotsay’s first season. Hernaiz is a shortstop prospect who reached Double-A last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.