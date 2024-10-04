Athletics slugger Brent Rooker undergoes surgery on right forearm for elbow issue

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker underwent surgery on his right forearm after being bothered by an elbow issue that limited him to playing primarily designated hitter this season. Rooker’s arthoscopic procedure was performed this week by Dr. Michael Freehill to repair an extensor tendon that was partially torn, according to general manager David Forst.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.