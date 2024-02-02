Athletics sign lefty Alex Wood, acquire righty Ross Stripling from Giants

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Free agent left-hander Alex Wood has agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics, who also acquired right-hander Ross Stripling and cash from the San Francisco Giants. The teams announced the swap Friday. The Giants will receive minor league outfielder Jonah Cox. Wood, who pitched the past three seasons for San Francisco, also has $1 million in possible performance bonuses in his contract.

