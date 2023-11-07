Athletics pick up manager Mark Kotsay’s contract option for 2025 season

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics believe in Mark Kotsay’s leadership through all of the challenges and changes, picking up the manager’s contract option for the 2025 season. The club made the announcement Tuesday about Kotsay’s future following a 50-112 season that came after Oakland went 60-102 in his first season last year. Kotsay, who turns 48 next month, had signed a three-year contract through 2024 with a club option for ’25.

