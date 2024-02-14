Athletics add free agent lefty Scott Alexander on $2.25 million, 1-year contract

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Free agent left-hander Scott Alexander reached agreement on a $2.25 million. one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics at the start of spring training, filling a void in a bullpen needing lefties. He can earn $300,000 in performance bonuses and additional award bonuses. Alexander would receive an assignment bonus if traded. The team announced the move and also placed lefty Ken Waldichuk on the 60-day injured list with a strained left elbow to clear roster space for Alexander.

