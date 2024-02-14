Athletics add free agent lefty Scott Alexander on 1-year contract

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Free agent left-hander Scott Alexander reached agreement on a one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics ahead of the start of spring training. The team announced the move and also placed lefty Ken Waldichuk on the 60-day injured list with a strained left elbow to clear roster space for Alexander.

