Athletics add free agent lefty Scott Alexander on 1-year contract

By The Associated Press
FILE -San Francisco Giants' Scott Alexander during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Free agent left-hander Scott Alexander reached agreement on a one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics at the start of spring training, filling a void in a bullpen needing lefties. The team announced the move Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Free agent left-hander Scott Alexander reached agreement on a one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics ahead of the start of spring training. The team announced the move and also placed lefty Ken Waldichuk on the 60-day injured list with a strained left elbow to clear roster space for Alexander.

