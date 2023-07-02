Athletics activate LHP Richard Lovelady from 15-day IL, send LHP Kyle Muller to Triple-A Las Vegas

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have activated left-hander Richard Lovelady from the 15-day injured list before their game against the Chicago White Sox. Last-place Oakland also optioned lefty Kyle Muller to Triple-A Las Vegas. The 25-year-old Muller is 1-4 with a 7.79 ERA in 11 starts this season. Lovelady had been sidelined by a strained left elbow. He pitched a scoreless inning against Tampa Bay on June 15 before departing with the injury.

