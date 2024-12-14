Athletics acquire LHP Jeffrey Springs in multiplayer deal with the Rays

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics have added another option for their refurbished rotation, acquiring Jeffrey Springs in a multiplayer trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. The A’s got Springs and fellow left-hander Jacob Lopez from Tampa Bay for right-handers Joe Boyle and Jacob Watters, infielder Will Simpson and a competitive balance pick in the 2025 amateur draft. The addition of Springs is another notable move for the A’s ahead of their first season in West Sacramento. The A’s finalized a $67 million, three-year contract with veteran right-hander Luis Severino this month.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.