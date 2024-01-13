Athletic Bilbao tops Sociedad 2-1 in Basque Country derby to move up to 3rd. Villarreal loses again

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Athletic Bilbao forward Álex Berenguer has scored twice in a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad which lifted the hosts into third place in the Spanish league. Athletic edged ahead of both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Ernesto Valverde’s team is undefeated in 13 games across both the league and the Copa del Rey. Sociedad remained in sixth place. Villarreal slumped to a 3-0 loss at Las Palmas in the Canary Islands.

