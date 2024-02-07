Athletic Bilbao ends Atletico Madrid’s 28-match unbeaten streak at home in 1st leg of Copa semifinal

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao has ended Atletico Madrid’s 28-match unbeaten streak at home with a 1-0 win in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Álex Berenguer converted a first-half penalty kick to give Athletic the tight victory at the Metropolitano Stadium. Atletico hadn’t lost at the Metropolitano since a 1-0 defeat against Barcelona in January last year in the Spanish league. Diego Simeone’s team had only two draws since then. Atletico thought it had a chance for a late equalizer when the referee called a penalty kick on Álvaro Morata in stoppage time but video review determined he was offside.

