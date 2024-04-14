Athletic Bilbao celebrates Copa trophy before being held to 1-1 draw by Villarreal in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Villarreal has partly spoiled Athletic Bilbao’s Copa del Rey trophy celebrations by scoring deep into stoppage time to earn a 1-1 draw in the Spanish league. Athletic won its first Copa title in four decades last weekend with a win over Mallorca. The club presented the trophy to its fans ahead of Sunday’s match at San Mamés Stadium. Villarreal players made a guard of honor before the match. The hosts were winning until video review determined there was a handball inside the area five minutes into stoppage time and Villarreal playmaker Dani Parejo converted the penalty kick to seal the draw.

