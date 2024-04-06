Athletic Bilbao beats Mallorca on penalties to win first Copa del Rey in 40 years

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Athletic Bilbao has beaten Mallorca 4-2 on penalties to end a 40-year wait for its 24th Copa del Rey title. Extra time in the final ended 1-1 after Dani Rodríguez gave Mallorca the lead in the 21st minute and Athletic’s Oihan Sancet leveled in the 50th. Athletic won its 23rd and last Copa del Rey back in 1984. Since then it had lost six straight Copa finals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.