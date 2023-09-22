Athletic Bilbao beats Alaves 2-0 in Basque Country derby to move closer to the top in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao has defeated Alaves 2-0 in a Basque Country derby for its fourth Spanish league win of the season. Iñaki Williams and Oihan Sancet scored a goal in each half for the visitors. Athletic moved two points behind leader Real Madrid ahead of the weekend matches. Athletic sits in fourth place and is tied on points with Barcelona and Girona. It was the third straight match without conceding for Athletic. Its only loss was against Madrid in the opening round. It also drew at Mallorca. Promoted Alaves stayed closer to the bottom of the standings after its second consecutive defeat.

