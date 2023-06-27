Athletes who sign NLI won’t face penalty if they renege due to coach change or leave before year up

New policies in the National Letter of Intent Program will eliminate athletes having to sit out a full season of competition for not complying with NLI rules under some circumstances. The binding agreement between athletes and schools has been part of recruiting since 1964. The Collegiate Commissioners Association no longer will penalize athletes who renege because of a head coaching change or for leaving his or her original school after one quarter or one semester. A release must be requested in both instances. The CCA also is allowing athletes who transfer to another four-year school to sign NLIs.

