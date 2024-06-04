Athletes Unlimited to add traditional team-based softball league in 2025

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Athletes Unlimited softball will add a traditional team-based model to its individual championship in 2025. The Athletes Unlimited Softball League plans to have four teams play 30-game seasons, with ESPN on board as a founding broadcast partner. Athletes Unlimited co-founder Jon Patricof said the league will start in 2025 with at least four teams and tour in six to eight cities before becoming city based in 2026. The cities have yet to be determined. Games are to be played from late May through early July.

