Athletes Unlimited Softball to play two games during Little League Softball World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Athletes Unlimited Softball has announced it will temporarily move its entire operation to play two games during the Little League Softball World Series this summer. Athletes Unlimited will relocate its entire roster and staff from Rosemont, Ill. to the home of the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina, to have a doubleheader on Aug. 9 at East Carolina University’s softball stadium. The “Athletes Unlimited Pro Games during the Little League Softball World Series” games will be played in front of Little League players and their families.

