Athletes Unlimited Softball League includes Bandits among team names for 2025 launch

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League has announced that its team names will be the Bandits, Blaze, Talons and Volts. They are not yet affiliated with cities. The league will start with a new touring format in June before becoming city-based in 2026. The Bandits will have Jenny Dalton-Hill as general manager and Stacey Nuveman-Deniz as coach. The Blaze will have Dana Sorensen as general manager and Alisa Goler as head coach. The Talons will have Lisa Fernandez as general manager and Howard Dobson as head coach. The Volts will have Cat Osterman as general manager and Kelly Kretschman as coach.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.