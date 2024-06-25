Athing Mu stumbles, falls in 800 meters and will not have chance to defend her Olympic title

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Olympic champion Athing Mu’s hopes for a repeat title came crashing down during the first lap of the 800-meter final at U.S. track trials. Racing in the middle of the pack, Mu got tangled up with a bunched pack of runners and went crashing to the ground. She got back to her feet and finished, but was more than 22 seconds behind the winner, Nia Akins. Mu headed quickly off the track and through the tunnel after the race. The Olympic trials were her first meet of the year after dealing with injuries all season.

