Athean Renfro runs for 2 TDs, 129 yards to lead Texas Southern over Bethune-Cookman 17-14

HOUSTON (AP) — Athean Renfro ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns and Texas Southern beat Bethune-Cookman 17-14 after Cade Hechter missed a 54-yard field-goal attempt with four seconds left. Renfro’s 5-yard touchdown run tied it 7-all with 6:42 remaining in the third quarter and his 28-yarder gave for Texas Southern (4-6, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 17-7 lead with 9:01 left in the fourth. Cam’Ron Ransom threw two touchdown passes for Bethune-Cookman (2-9, 2-5).

