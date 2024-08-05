Atalanta’s Scamacca to undergo surgery and will miss majority of season after serious knee injury

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Atalanta and Italy forward Gianluca Scamacca will undergo knee surgery on Monday and will likely be sidelined for the next six months. Scamacca had to be helped off the field early in the second half of Sunday’s friendly match against Parma after injuring his left knee as he tried to stop a ball in the opponent’s penalty area. Atalanta says tests have “revealed an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in his left knee.” Atalanta did not say how long Scamacca will be out for but it is likely he will not return until February.

