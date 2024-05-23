Atalanta’s hat trick hero Ademola Lookman writes himself into European soccer history

DUBLIN (AP) — The question ‘Who will score the first hat trick in a men’s European club final since 1975?’ found an unlikely answer Wednesday. Ademola Lookman scored all three goals in Atalanta’s 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. Each of the goals that won the Europa League title had something to admire. Stealth in the penalty area, balance on the ball, deft footwork, and precise shooting with both feet were factors in a standout performance. Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini says Lookman wasn’t recruited as a pure scorer but “has established himself as a match winner.”

