Atalanta signs Ivory Coast defender Kossounou from Leverkusen, which moves quickly to replace him

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Ivory Coast defender Odilon Kossounou has joined Italian club Atalanta from Bayer Leverkusen which moved quickly to sign Nordi Mukiele on loan from Paris Saint-Germain as his replacement. The Bundesliga club says Kossounou is joining Europa League winner Atalanta on loan with the Italian club securing an option to buy at the end of the loan deal. After the Ivory Coast won the Africa Cup of Nations title Kossounou returned to help Leverkusen to a Bundesliga and German Cup double. The 26-year-old Mukiele is returning to the Bundesliga for one year on loan. Mukiele made 100 German league appearances over four seasons at Leipzig before he joined PSG in 2022.

