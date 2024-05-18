Atalanta secures Champions League spot with win at Lecce in Serie A. Europa League final next

ROME (AP) — Atalanta has secured a Champions League spot with a 2-0 win at Lecce in the penultimate round of Serie A. The Bergamo squad is in fifth place and moved six points ahead of Roma on Saturday. Atalanta holds a tiebreaker over the Giallorossi after beating Roma last weekend. Italy will have at least five squads in next season’s Champions League and could earn a sixth if Atalanta defeats unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final. Charles De Ketelaere and Gianluca Scamacca scored five minutes apart shortly after the break. Scamacca set up De Ketelaere and then headed in the second.

