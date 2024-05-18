Atalanta secures Champions League spot in Serie A and has Europa League final next

ROME (AP) — Atalanta has secured a Champions League spot with a 2-0 win at Lecce in the penultimate round of Serie A. The Bergamo squad is in fifth place and moved six points ahead of Roma on Saturday. Atalanta holds a tiebreaker over the Giallorossi after beating Roma last weekend. Italy will have at least five squads in next season’s Champions League and could earn a sixth if Atalanta defeats unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final. Charles De Ketelaere and Gianluca Scamacca scored five minutes apart shortly after the break. Torino has beaten second-placed AC Milan 3-1 to keep alive hopes of qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

