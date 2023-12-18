Atalanta second-half goal rush hammers Salernitana in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Atalanta conceded an early goal and recovered in a rampant second half to beat Salernitana 4-1 in Serie A. Salernitana had not won away all season but it threatened to end that dismal record by taking the lead after 10 minutes. However, the home side upped the tempo in the second 45 minutes, scoring four times through Luis Muriel, Mario Pasalic, Charles De Ketelaere and Aleksei Miranchuk. Salernitana remains bottom of the table. Atalanta moves into seventh.

