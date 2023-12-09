Atalanta scores late to beat 10-man AC Milan in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Luis Muriel has netted in stoppage time for Atalanta to snatch a 3-2 win after AC Milan captain Davide Calabria was sent off in their Serie A match. Olivier Giroud and substitute Luka Jović canceled out two goals from Ademola Lookman and it appeared as if they were headed to a draw. But Milan defender Calabria was sent off in stoppage time for a second booking and Muriel scored the winner moments later. Milan remains third. Lazio drew at relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 1-1.

