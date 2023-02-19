Atalanta push for top 4 falters with surprise loss to Lecce

MILAN (AP) — Atalanta’s push for the top four in Serie A has been dented by a surprise 2-1 loss at home to Lecce as the race for the Champions League qualifying places intensifies. Assan Ceesay and Alexis Blin netted in each half for Lecce. Rasmus Højlund pulled one back for Atalanta three minutes from time. Atalanta is level on points with fourth-place Roma and two ahead of Lazio. Roma hosts relegation-threatened Hellas Verona later and Lazio visits struggling Salernitana. Lecce moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with the win.

