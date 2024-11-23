Atalanta goes from the Europa League trophy to the top of Serie A. Inter routs Verona 5-0

ROME (AP) — Atalanta moved atop Serie A following a 3-1 win at Parma for its seventh straight win in the Italian league. Mateo Retegui scored his league-leading 12th goal of the season. Ederson made it 2-0 before the break and Europa League final hero Ademola Lookman restored the two-goal advantage after Matteo Cancellieri had pulled one back for Parma. Inter Milan routed Hellas Verona 5-0 to move into second level on points with Atalanta. AC Milan and Juventus drew 0-0 at the San Siro in a match with few chances from both sides. Milan produced one shot on goal and Juventus created two.

