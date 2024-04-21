Atalanta follows up elimination of Liverpool with 2-1 win at Monza in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Atalanta has followed up its elimination of Liverpool in the Europa League with a 2-1 win at Monza in a regional Serie A derby. Ademola Lookman assisted on goals for Charles De Ketelaere and El Bilal Toure. Daniel Maldini pulled one back for Monza in the 89th. Fiorentina produced two late goals to secure a 2-0 win at last-place Salernitana. Christian Kouame scored with a looping header in the 80th and Jonathan Ikone added another in stoppage time. Tenth-place Torino drew 0-0 with Frosinone and Lecce won 3-0 at Sassuolo. Inter Milan can seal the Italian league title with a derby win over AC Milan on Monday.

