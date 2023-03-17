Atalanta beats Empoli 2-1 to boost Champions League hopes

MILAN (AP) — Substitute Rasmus Højlund scored late to help Atalanta fight back to beat Empoli 2-1 in Serie A and boost its chances of qualifying for the Champions League. Højlund scored the winner just seven minutes after coming off the bench. Marten de Roon had cancelled out Tyronne Ebuehi’s opener for Empoli. The victory snapped Atalanta’s four-game winless run and lifted it to within three points of fourth-placed AC Milan. Sassuolo beat relegation-threatened Spezia 1-0 for a fourth straight victory. Domenico Berardi converted a penalty in the 71st minute after handball by Spezia defender Kelvin Amian.

