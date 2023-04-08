Atalanta beaten by Bologna, Roma moves into top 4 in Serie A
By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Bologna at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Spada]
MILAN (AP) — Atalanta’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League took a blow after it lost at home to Bologna 2-0 in Serie A. Nicola Sansone and Riccardo Orsolini scored in the second half to lift Bologna up to eighth. Atalanta lost more ground in a tight battle for the Champions League qualifying places as it was left four points below fourth-place AC Milan. Roma moved third with a 1-0 win at Torino.
Bologna's Nicola Sansone celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Bologna at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)
Bologna coach Thiago Motta, right, talks with Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini prior to the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Bologna at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)
Roma's Paulo Dybala, left, celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino and Roma, at the Olimpico Grande Torino Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)