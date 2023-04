MILAN (AP) — Atalanta’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League took a blow after it lost at home to Bologna 2-0 in Serie A. Nicola Sansone and Riccardo Orsolini scored in the second half to lift Bologna up to eighth. Atalanta remained three points outside the top four.

