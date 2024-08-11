At the Paris Olympics, cities and countries were discreetly making their case to host in 2036

In Paris, interested parties discreetly made their case for hosting future Olympics in a process run by the IOC that is now more discreet, less obviously a campaign and which critics say is too opaque. It can end with a winner far quicker than the old way of holding a multi-candidate vote seven years before the Games open. Brisbane outpaced Qatar to get the 2032 award 11 years in advance. If just one thing is clear, the 2036 Olympics host will be known long before 2029 and strongly shaped by the high bar Paris has set.

