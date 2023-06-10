At the French Open, Iga Swiatek seeks her 4th Grand Slam trophy and Karolina Muchova seeks her 1st

PARIS (AP) — As the top-ranked woman and the defending champion, Iga Swiatek was favored all along to win the French Open for the third time. As someone who never has been to a major final and is ranked 43rd, Karolina Muchova was not on the list of expected title winners. They will meet on Saturday to decide the trophy at Roland Garros. Swiatek is a 22-year-old from Poland who has led the WTA rankings for more than a year — and is assured of staying at the top next week no matter what happens in Paris. She can become youngest woman since Monica Seles from 1990-92 to claim consecutive titles at Roland Garros.

