At PGA, Rahm spikes club, then rallies into red numbers

By EDDIE PELLS The Associated Press
Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts to his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jon Rahm spiked his 7-iron into the turf after yet another shot that didn’t go where he wanted on a day that never felt quite right. About a half-hour after that, though, Rahm was smiling as he wrapped up an opening round at the PGA Championship. A day filled with dropped drivers, spiked irons and too many early bogeys ended with a red number on the board — a respectable 1-under 70 that brought a glimmer of hope to go with all that frustration. He closed the day a full eight shots behind leader Xander Schauffele, but knowing it could have been much worse.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.