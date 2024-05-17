At PGA, Rahm spikes club, then rallies into red numbers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jon Rahm spiked his 7-iron into the turf after yet another shot that didn’t go where he wanted on a day that never felt quite right. About a half-hour after that, though, Rahm was smiling as he wrapped up an opening round at the PGA Championship. A day filled with dropped drivers, spiked irons and too many early bogeys ended with a red number on the board — a respectable 1-under 70 that brought a glimmer of hope to go with all that frustration. He closed the day a full eight shots behind leader Xander Schauffele, but knowing it could have been much worse.

