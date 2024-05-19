At low-scoring PGA, Morikawa, Schauffele sleep on lead that could vanish by their tee time Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Collin Morikawa went to sleep with a share of the lead at the PGA Championship. He’s well-aware that by the time he reaches the first tee box for the final round, he might not have it anymore. A low-scoring third round left a record 15 players at double-digits under par and within five shots of Morikawa and Schauffele heading into the finale at Valhalla Golf Club, which has mostly been soft, still and defenseless all week. Among the many with a chance to overtake Morikawa before he hits his first shot are Sahith Theegala, who is one shot out of the lead. And Shane Lowry, who shot 62 and will start the day two shots behind.

