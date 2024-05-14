At LIV now, Rahm says ‘I’m still a PGA Tour member’ and he wants that tour to succeed, too

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jon Rahm’s move to LIV Golf last year has been portrayed as a turning point in the “us vs. them” narrative that has overrun this sport over the past 24 months. Rahm insists he never fully bought into that. Ramping up for the PGA Championship at Valhalla, Rahm says he still considers himself a member of the PGA Tour, even though his defection to LIV brought with it his suspension from the tour. Many thought Rahm’s move to LIV gave it increased leverage in negotiations with the tour. Now that those talks are nearing a year old, Rahm says it’s as important as ever that the sides reach an agreement.

