At French Open, Francisco Cerundolo is mad at chair umpire over Holger Rune’s double-bounce

PARIS (AP) — Francisco Cerundolo is devastated about losing his French Open fourth-round match to Holger Rune in a fifth-set tiebreaker. He also is mad at the chair umpire for missing a double-bounce of the ball on a point that was awarded to Rune. It happened in the third set when Cerundolo hit a forehand that skidded low at the baseline and quickly bounced a second time. That normally would have meant the point was his. But Rune went ahead and hit the ball, sending it back over the net. Around the same time, Cerundolo was saying “sorry” to apologize for the odd way his forehand made the ball skid. The umpire thought the ball was still in play and called Cerundolo for hindrance for talking during a point. That meant Rune got the point.

