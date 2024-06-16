At Euro 2024 the talented Belgium team almost escapes the ‘Golden Generation’ tag. But not quite yet

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Golden Generation of Belgium soccer. The label-turned-millstone is hard to escape. The former top-ranked team in world soccer has not won a title that its talent merited. On the eve of Belgium’s first game at the European Championship the two words weren’t spoken to captain Kevin De Bruyne and coach Domenico Tedesco until the very last question to Tedesco ahead of playing Slovakia on Monday. Tedesco replied: “I was expecting that one.” The Italian-born German citizen quipped: “It’s a typical German question about the Golden Generation.”

