FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — There are five Italian coaches at the European Championship and only one gets to sing the national anthem with the Italy team. Before Slovakia’s gripping 1-0 win over Belgium on Monday their Italian coaches did their best to honor the countries they work for by singing along with their players and fans. Slovakia coach Francesco Calzona says of the anthem, “It’s quite tricky but you can learn anything if you put your mind to it.” Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco, who is also a German citizen, says singing is “a huge show of respect towards a country that chose me as head coach.”

