At age 16, Alina Korneeva and Brenda Fruhvirtova are into the 2nd round of the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two 16-year-old qualifiers advanced to the second round of the Australian Open with comeback wins on Sunday. Alina Korneeva’s first match was on Court 6 and Brenda Fruhvirtova was even further out on Court 17. Fruhvirtova will be closer to center stage when she takes on defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in her next match. Korneeva may even get to face another teenager in the next round. But only if Brenda’s older sister, 18-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova, can upset 10th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia on Monday. Including 19-year-old Coco Gauff, the U.S. Open champion, 11 teenagers made the women’s main draw at Melbourne Park for the first major of 2024.

