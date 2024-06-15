At 76, Wade Phillips hopes to get elusive first title as a head coach in Sunday’s UFL Championship

Wade Phillips has long been considered one of the best defensive coordinators in pro football. His track record as a head coach though, especially when it comes to the postseason, hasn’t been looked on as kindly. However, Phillips has a chance to get an elusive championship ring as a head coach on Sunday in St. Louis when his San Antonio Brahmas take on the Birmingham Stallions in the first UFL Championship Game. A UFL title would also be a great early birthday present for Phillips, who turns 77 on Friday. His career has spanned seven decades and started when he was a graduate assistant at the University of Houston in 1969.

