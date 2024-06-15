At 76, Wade Phillips hopes to get elusive first title as a head coach in Sunday’s UFL Championship

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
In a photo provided by the San Antonio Brahmas, San Antonio Brahmas coach Wade Phillips walks the sideline during the team's UFL football game against the Michigan Panthers at the Alamodome in San Antonio, April 20, 2023. Phillips is hoping to win his first championship as a head coach Sunday, June 16, 2024, when the Brahmas take on the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL Championship game in St. Louis. (Alonso Ramirez III/San Antonio Brahmas via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alonso Ramirez III]

Wade Phillips has long been considered one of the best defensive coordinators in pro football. His track record as a head coach though, especially when it comes to the postseason, hasn’t been looked on as kindly. However, Phillips has a chance to get an elusive championship ring as a head coach on Sunday in St. Louis when his San Antonio Brahmas take on the Birmingham Stallions in the first UFL Championship Game. A UFL title would also be a great early birthday present for Phillips, who turns 77 on Friday. His career has spanned seven decades and started when he was a graduate assistant at the University of Houston in 1969.

