At 40, Pepe becomes becomes oldest scorer in Champions League as Porto beats Antwerp 2-0

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Porto captain Pepe became the oldest scorer in Champions League history as Porto beat 10-man Antwerp 2-0 ending the Belgian club’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages. Pepe, who is 40 years, 254 days old, scored in stoppage time after Brazilian striker Evanilson put the hosts in front with a first-half goal. With four losses in as many matches in Group H, last-place Antwerp can no longer finish as one of the top two teams. Porto has nine points and moved level with leader Barcelona which lost 1-0 to Shakthar Donetsk in the group’s other match.

