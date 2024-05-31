At 35, Dustin Poirier knows time is running out to win UFC lightweight crown

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Dustin Poirier won 30 MMA fights overall and has at least one more left. It’s shaping up as career-defining bout when he gets a third try at the UFC lightweight championship. Poirier fights Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 302 on Saturday in New Jersey. Poirier is 35 years old and admits the Makhachev could be his last one before he retires. Poirier did hold the interim UFC Lightweight Championship when he beat Max Holloway in 2019. Poirier will make an “intelligent decision” about his fight future with his family and American Top Team after the fight.

